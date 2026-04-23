Here's a first look at Ingrid from Street Fighter 6

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The character with the Scandinavian-sounding name Ingrid is one of Capcom's most unusual creations. She was originally slated to debut in Capcom Fighting All-Stars in 2003, but as you may recall, that project was canceled. But Capcom liked her, so she was reused in other projects, the most notable of which was Capcom Fighting Evolution.

Now, however, it's time for her first real Street Fighter debut, with a look and design created from the ground up for Street Fighter 6. Ingrid isn't a human character, which makes her stand out quite a bit with her more fluid movement patterns and unique abilities, which will likely make her very popular.

On May 28, she'll appear in Street Fighter 6 as the final fighter in the Year 3 Character Pass, and the first trailer featuring her was released an hour ago. Judging by the comments, people really like her, even though some point out that she doesn't exactly blend in with the rest of the roster but feels more like she belongs in Guilty Gear or Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising. The consensus also seems to be that she feels like a very powerful character.

Given her ability to summon portals, many believe that Ingrid will be the character that enables the Final Fantasy VII character Tifa to appear as a guest in Street Fighter 6, something that was recently rumored by a relatively reliable source.

Check out the first Ingrid trailer below.