Soul Calibur VI

Here's a first look at Haohmaru in Soul Calibur VI

Samurai Shodown's warrior is entering the fight in Soul Calibur VI, and we get a look at the strength he has.

During the fighting tournament EVO Japan 2020, which ended this past weekend, Bandai Namco took the opportunity to fully reveal one of the next additions for Soul Calibur VI in a livestream - Haohmaru.

If you think the name sounds familiar, it's because he has been around in the lovely world of video games since 1993, handing out a whole lot of damage in Samurai Shodown, but also in other projects like Capcom vs. SNK 2.

You can see the footage below, showing Haohmaru in action, and the series is no stranger to guest characters, including Link, Spawn, Kratos, Yoda and Ezio Auditore da Firenze in the past. Even Geralt of Rivia is included as a fighter in this game, coming from The Witcher series.

Is Haohmaru a good addition?

