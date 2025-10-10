Gamereactor

Here's a first look at BBC's new Lord of the Flies adaptation

Jack Thorne brings William Golding's classic survival tale to television for the first time.

HQ

The BBC has released the first images from its upcoming Lord of the Flies series, marking the debut TV adaptation of William Golding's iconic novel.

Created by Adolescence writer and producer Jack Thorne, the four-part drama revisits the story of schoolboys stranded on a remote island after a plane crash.

Shot on location in Malaysia, the series features a young cast portraying Ralph, Piggy, Simon, and Jack, many of them making their professional acting debuts.

Described as faithful to Golding's 1950s setting, the adaptation explores the collapse of innocence and the darker sides of human nature, with support from the author's family.

The series is expected to premiere next year, and now, you can have a first look at BBC's new Lord of the Flies adaptation in the photos below. What do you think about them?

Piggy (David McKenna) // BBC
Ensemble Biguns and Littluns (Supporting artists) with Jack (Lox Pratt) centred, and Maurice (Cornelius Brandreth) // BBC
L-R: Piggy (David McKenna, Ralph (Winston Sawyers), Supporting artists, Simon (Isaac Talbut) // BBC
Simon (Ike Talbut) and Jack (Lox Pratt) // BBC
Jack (Lox Pratt) // BBC
Ralph (Winston Sawyers) and Supporting artists // BBC


