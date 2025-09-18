Here's a first glimpse of Star Wars: Starfighter

HQ

Although there have been numerous television series of varying quality in the Star Wars universe in recent years, new films have been entirely absent. Nevertheless, several are currently in development, and next year we can look forward to The Mandalorian & Grogu premiering in May, followed by Star Wars: Starfighter in May 2027.

The latter is packed with celebrities, including Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Matt Smith, and Amy Adams - and above all Ryan Gosling in what is said to be the lead role. So far, we haven't seen anything from it, but on Wednesday evening, director Shawn Levy shared a picture from the set via Instagram. He is stated to be in Sardinia (Italy), and writes: "Somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea #Starfighter"

Exactly what Gosling's character is doing out at sea remains to be seen when the film is released, but at least it appears that the Star Wars aesthetic is there, or what do you think?