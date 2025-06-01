Here's a first glimpse at Tony Chopper

HQ

The first official teaser for One Piece: Season 2 has landed, offering a first glimpse at Tony Chopper - the blue-nosed, hat-wearing reindeer with a heart of gold. The clip, released via Netflix's social channels, also confirms that the new season will arrive next year and is expected to follow the Drum Island arc, where Luffy and the gang face colder climates and encounter new allies - most notably the lovable doctor who, based on this first look, seems ready to steal the show long before the premiere.

You can check out the short teaser trailer below.

