Here's a first glimpse at the Snake Eyes game

If you were a young kid in the 80s, you probably remember how incredibly cool the two G.I. Joe ninjas Stormshadow and Snake Eyes were. They've remained popular over the decades and there are tons of comics, collectibles, Fortnite guest appearances and more featuring them - and soon there will be a game.

We've previously reported that Atomic Arcade (made up of industry veterans from several top studios) is working on a Snake Eyes title, and two years ago it was revealed that they were in the so-called pre-production phase. But now it seems that the studio has left this behind and in an Instagram post we now get a first sneak peek at the game. Although there is absolutely no gameplay, it is a closer look at a super detailed Snake Eyes, which Atomic Arcade promises is "rendered in-engine".

No other information is available, but the blood on his sword suggests that this title will be banned for kids. Previous job listings have also indicated that the ninja adventure could have an open game world. When we'll see more remains to be seen, but the fact that the developers are starting to share things like this indicates that it might be time to see what they've been working on. Maybe even during Summer Game Fest next month...?