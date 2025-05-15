Here's a family portrait of the Addams clan

HQ

Squid Game, Stranger Things, and everything else, sorry, but on Netflix, nothing attracts the same amount of viewers as Wednesday. And on August 6, the show is back for the first half of season two. Jenna Ortega returns in the titular role, but of course there are also some new characters to get to know, and with that in mind, Netflix is now offering a family photo.

The photo includes Hester Frump (played by Joanna Lumley), who is Morticia's mother, and we look forward to getting to know her better. Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen), second from the right, is also worth keeping an eye on as he will have his own spinoff series in the future.

The second half of season two premieres on September 3, and we are excited to see if it can attract the same obscene amount of viewers that season one did (and cemented Ortega as one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses).