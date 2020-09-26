Here's a disturbing look at the inside of a Fall Guys character

You're watching Advertisements

You saw them running, jumping, tumbling, rolling and falling, of course. Even you saw some of them flying, and that's not a good sign. But do you know how they are from the inside? Not until today, and once you see that there is no way back in your imagination.

Official Fall Guys Artwork by Senior Concept Artist, Tudor Morris created a piece of art that may be considered disturbing, or perhaps a little bit disgusting. It shows one of those creatures as would be seen through an X-ray machine, and what you get is a deformed human-like skeleton with very long limbs, a small torso, and a curved neck. But the weirdest feature is in the eyes and the long optic nerves connecting them to the brain.

According to Mediatonic's Twitter, Fall Guys are not short, actually they are 183 cm. (6 feet) tall. The thing is that they are much large than a person.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a party game that took the summer by storm and there no story on it. Mediatonic is very active on social media and found another viral way to communicate with the fans, as the aforementioned tweet received more than 400,000 likes in less than a day. But who knows if this funny lore will one day make sense at all.