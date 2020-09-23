Here's a cute visual comparison of all the current console sizes

You're watching Advertisements

With the recent blowout regarding everything related to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, we have now received exact data pertaining to the respective sizes of the consoles. In fact, Gamereactor recently reported that the PlayStation 5 is the biggest console of all time, by quite som margin, and used ComparesSizes.com to illustrate this.

Now the Japanese illustrator Keisawada has shared really sweet illustration that shows how big all of the current consoles are compared to each other based on their exact measurements. Take a look below.