Here's a closer look at the character designs from X-Men '97

The animated TV series X-Men: The Animated Series was hugely popular between 1992-1997 and then the live-action films stole the spotlight when the animated series ended. Soon it will be time for us to see our beloved X-Men in animated form when Marvel Studios releases the X-Men '97 TV series, which will serve as a continuation of the 90s TV series. Now a couple of images have been released showing off the character designs of the various mutants. You can check them out below!