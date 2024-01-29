English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Here's a closer look at the character designs from X-Men '97

The animated series sure looks like it's going to have plenty of nostalgic designs.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The animated TV series X-Men: The Animated Series was hugely popular between 1992-1997 and then the live-action films stole the spotlight when the animated series ended. Soon it will be time for us to see our beloved X-Men in animated form when Marvel Studios releases the X-Men '97 TV series, which will serve as a continuation of the 90s TV series. Now a couple of images have been released showing off the character designs of the various mutants. You can check them out below!

Here's a closer look at the character designs from X-Men '97
Here's a closer look at the character designs from X-Men '97



Loading next content