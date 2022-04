HQ

The Bob's Burgers Movie was announced back in 2017, but the production was slow and since the a certain pandemic also happened and it still hasn't premiered. But in May, it's finally time for the possibly best animated sitcom on TV to be released in theatres.

Now we've got a brand new trailer, which doesn't tell us a whole lot about the story, but does clearly indicate that it's the same crazy family we learned to love eleven years ago.