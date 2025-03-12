Here's a better look at what T-1000 has to offer in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

We're only a week away from the T-1000 himself making an appearance in Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the Khaos Reigns expansion (although also available separately) - and it's pleasantly enough Robert Patrick who voices him. Now we finally have a longer gameplay trailer showing off this dreaded killing machine, and we can happily report that he looks really interesting.

The movement patterns and attacks build on his performance in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, where the ability to turn into molten metal is of course a key element. As you might imagine, things get bloody very quickly and we also get to check out the savage robot's Fatality.

Check out the video below.