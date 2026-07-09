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Here's a better look at Lego Pokémon Trainer Red

This set consists of almost 1,000 Lego bricks, and seems to be a giant version of the regular Lego minifigures.

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The other day, it was announced that Lego would be releasing a 930-piece Pokémon Trainer Red minifigure. At the time, we only had a heavily zoomed-out image to share, but now better pictures have surfaced on Reddit.

This gives us a better look at what appears to be an oversized Lego figure with the same articulation and play features as the regular smaller versions. The set launches on October 1, and you'll be able to buy it for £69.99/€79.99, something to look forward to, perhaps?

Pokémon: 40868 Up-scaled Red Minifigure (via Lite)
by u/BrickTap in Legoleak

Here's a better look at Lego Pokémon Trainer Red
Image from Reddit.

This post is tagged as:

LifestyleLEGO


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