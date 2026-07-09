Here's a better look at Lego Pokémon Trainer Red

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The other day, it was announced that Lego would be releasing a 930-piece Pokémon Trainer Red minifigure. At the time, we only had a heavily zoomed-out image to share, but now better pictures have surfaced on Reddit.

This gives us a better look at what appears to be an oversized Lego figure with the same articulation and play features as the regular smaller versions. The set launches on October 1, and you'll be able to buy it for £69.99/€79.99, something to look forward to, perhaps?