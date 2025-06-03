English
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Here's 15 exclusive screenshots from Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

Plus 8 additional images from the footage provided by Nintendo for a total gallery of 23 pictures.

You can now read Jonas's Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour review in progress here, but if you were looking for more a more visual info trait before its release in less than two days, you can also enjoy our brand-new screenshot gallery from the preview phase, including both 8 images from the Nintendo materials and our own 15 screenshots (albeit in Spanish) below.

They all highlight the different parts and even accessories of the console you will get to visit and learn about as you explore the exhibition-like title as a miniature buddy, including tech demos, mini-games, trivia spots, and more.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome TourNintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome TourNintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome TourNintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome TourNintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome TourNintendo Switch 2 Welcome TourNintendo Switch 2 Welcome TourNintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

And now our own Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour screenshots

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome TourNintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome TourNintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome TourNintendo Switch 2 Welcome TourNintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

