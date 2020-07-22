Here's 14 minutes of Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay

You're watching Advertisements

Most Mafia fans have been waiting a long time for a true remake of either of the first two games in the Mafia franchise and this year, Hangar 13 is turning that into reality with Mafia: Definitive Edition. While the recent Mafia II release looked better than ever, the remake of the original is sure to blow old fans away while also bringing new fans in almost two decades post original release with a complete rehaul of every little detail having been shown in the brand-new, 14-minute gameplay reveal that can be found above (in which 2K and Hangar 13 even shows off the differences between the old and the new).

Get ready to feast your eyes upon stunning graphics, glorious character models, stellar physics updates, intense shootouts and more. Will you be playing Mafia: Definitive Edition on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia or Xbox One when it releases on September 25?