Here takes us on a generational journey this November

The next film from director Robert Zemeckis seems to be getting its value out of one location and one camera angle. Known as Here, the movie is a generational story that looks to document and follow multiple families all as they inhabit one place in particular.

The movie features quite a stacked cast headlined by Tom Hanks but also including Robin Wright, Kelly Reilly, Michelle Dockery, and Paul Bettany, among others. Here will be debuting in cinemas on November 15, 2024, and you can see the trailer for it below as well as it's synopssis and poster.

Synopsis: "Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form."