Here is when you can pre-load Baldur's Gate III on PS5

At the start of September, Baldur's Gate III will be making its debut on PlayStation 5. While that launch is set for September 6, the same day as Starfield, Larian Studios has now revealed when you can look to pre-load the game on your console.

Those with the Digital Deluxe Edition can pre-load from August 31st at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST, all ahead of the game launching at the same time but on September 2nd.

As for the regular copy of Baldur's Gate III, pre-load begins on September 4th at the same time as above, with launch also set for the same time, but on September 6th.

When will you be looking to jump into Baldur's Gate III on PS5?