Here is when the 97th Oscars will be held

HQ

The Academy has confirmed and announced the firm dates for when the 97th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars) will take place. The live show will be set for Sunday, March 2, 2025 (with this likely stretching into March 3 for us in Europe), and to add to that, the nominations will be confirmed on Friday, January 17, 2025.

As for what will up for an award at the show, Dune: Part Two is likely already a frontrunner for many categories, but no doubt Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness will be looking to snag a nomination or two, as will George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga if it's a fraction as good as Fury Road, and the same can probably be said about Gladiator II, Joker: Folie à Deux, and a few other anticipated works.