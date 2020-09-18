Cookies

Here is when and where you can pre-order the Xbox Series S and X

Whether you're in the UK or elsewhere in Europe, here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on Xbox Series S or X.

Many Playstation gamers was confused by Sony's pre-order message about Playstation 5, something that led to people missing out and complaining about it on social media. Microsoft took the opportunity to comment on Twitter, writing: "don't worry - we'll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon".

And they kept that promise. Less than 24-hours later, the platform holder has now updated Xbox Wire with information on when and where you can pre-order your Xbox Series S and X. It's all beginning on September 22, 8 AM BST / 9 AM CEST and there is quite the list on participating retailers. If you are planning to pre-order in or from the UK, here are your options:

"Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, and other participating retailers"

And this is what applies to the rest of Europe:

"Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, and other participating retailers"

