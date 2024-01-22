Here is the voice actor behind the main villain in the upcoming Indiana Jones

HQ

Last week, we finally got a good look at the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, developed by the Swedish studio MachineGames (best known for their Wolfenstein titles). While we already knew that Indy himself is played by the legendary voice actor Troy Baker (Bioshock Infinite, Uncharted, The Last of Us, Far Cry 4), we now also know who will play the main antagonist - the Nazi leader Emmerich Voss.

This was revealed by the man himself, the Greek/German actor Marios Gavrilis, on Instagram:

"Nothing but gratitude for the privilege of officially being part of one of the greatest franchises in history. Working with this cast and team has been truly extraordinary on every level."

Gavrillis also writes that he will play himself in the German version of the game as well, and adds:

"I can't wait for you to introduce Emmerich Voss, the villain of the game, nemesis and counterpart to Indy. And believe me. He's gonna be a hard nut to crack and it'll take everything for you to win this battle."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle does not have a release date, but is launching for PC and Xbox Series S/X later this year.