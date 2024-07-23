Here is the Valorant Champions Tour 2024: Stage 2 regional champions and the Champions 2024 bracket

HQ

The Valorant Champions Tour season for 2024 is almost over. The regional Stage 2 action concluded recently, meaning all eyes are now on the premier Champions event being held in South Korea in late August. With that in mind, here are the winners of the Stage 2 events around the world.

For the EMEA region, Fnatic came out on top after defeating Team Vitality in the grand finals. This result has seen Fnatic securing a spot in Champions, alongside Team Vitality and the third-placing Team Heretics.

Over in the Americas it was Levitan that won their respective event. The team overcame G2 Esports to claim the tournament and the Champions slot, and like the EMEA region, both Levitan and G2 Esports have earned a spot at Champions, as have the third-placing KRU Esports.

In the Pacific League, Gen.G Esports were crowned victor after defeating DRX. As is the case elsewhere, both Gen.G and DRX have landed spots at Champions, and so has Paper Rex, who finished third.

Lastly is China, where EDward Gaming came out on top. The second-placing team ended up being FunPlus Phoenix, and the third-placing organisation was Trace Esports, and yep, all three have earned spots to Champions 2024 too.

With this in mind and all the attending Champions teams locked in, you can see the Champions 2024 bracket below.