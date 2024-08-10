Here is the trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King

HQ

The trailer for what could very well be the big Christmas film of the year has landed, and Disney welcomes you back to new epic adventures in the African savannah. Mufasa: The Lion King is the sequel to one of the company's highest-grossing films ever, so expectations are sky-high that this CGI-fest will secure the winter box office.

The voice cast includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Thandiwe Newton and Seth Rogan. But Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala, the film's new big bad Kiros are brought to life by none other than super-talented Mads Mikkelsen. Check out the trailer below.

Are you looking forward to Mufasa: The Lion King?