Here is the StarCraft II Esports World Cup tournament Group Stage bracket

The Esports World Cup is in full swing. The major competitive festival has already completed its first week and is part way through its second week. But already eyes are being turned to some of the latter events and tournaments, including the StarCraft II tournament that is planned for mid-August.

This event will kick off on August 14 and run until August 18, and see attendees fighting for a slice of a $1 million prize pool. With the event set to be split into three parts, a Group Stage, Knockout Bracket, and Final Four, we now know the schedule and seeding for the Group portion.

16 players will be split into two groups of eight, and you can see which players and organisations have been seeded against one another to kick things off in the graphic below.

