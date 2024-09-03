Here is the schedule for the The International 13's Group Stage

HQ

It's nearly time for Dota 2 fans around the world to tune in and watch the best teams compete for a slice of a $2.37 million prize pool at The International. While that's admittedly much lower than The International is known for, it's still the biggest event on the competitive calendar, and it's set to kick off tomorrow.

With this being the case, Valve has now shared the schedule for the Group Stage for The International 13 and revealed which teams each of the 16 competitors will be taking on as part of an effort to secure a Playoffs spot. The groups are as follows.

Group A:



1W Team



Gamin Gladiators



Heroic



Xtreme Gaming



Group B:



Talon



Tundra Esports



G2 X IG



Cloud9



Group C:



Falcons



Team Zero



Nouns Esports



BB Team



Group D:



Aurora Gaming



Team Liquid



Team Spirit



Beastcoast



The Group Stage will run throughout this week, with Playoffs set to happen next week.