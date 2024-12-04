Here is the roadmap for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Season 1 Reloaded

HQ

When it became clear that the first new Zombies map would arrive in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on December 5, it was also increasingly apparent that this would align with the start of the second half of the season, known as Season 1 Reloaded. This has now been confirmed, as Activision and Treyarch has laid out the plans for the next bunch of content.

The big main addition is the Citadelle des Morts Zombies map, which will bring back the perk Vulture Aid, introduce the ammo mod Light Mend and the field upgrade Tesla Storm, add a new main enemy type called the Doppelghast, and also a collection of new Wonder Weapons, with these being four elementally-tuned Bastard Swords.

For Multiplayer, the map Racket is the big addition, but it's being accommodated by the return of Hacienda and the launch of Nuketown Holiday. For Warzone, Ranked BR Play arrives, as does the perk Reflexes. As for the weapons being added for all modes, these include the AMR MOD 4, the Maelstrom, the Cleaver, the Kompakt 92 3-round burst mod, and the XM4 3-round burst mod.

Since it's the holiday season, Codmas returns as well, bringing new map variants and game modes, as well as bundles to buy and events to experience.

Lastly, the Squid Game collaboration has been explained in a little extra depth, with this described as "Limited Time Modes in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone in-season. Get your numbers up and drop in."

