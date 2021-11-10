Here is the release time for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition

HQ

Tomorrow, Rockstar will be releasing a new Grand Theft Auto, well sort of. It's a new version of three former GTA games, including GTA III, San Andreas, and Vice City, and is known as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition.

With everything coming tomorrow, you're probably wondering when exactly you can begin reliving these iconic titles. Well, Rockstar has released the times for when exactly the games will be playable, and that will be from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET tomorrow, November 11.

This will of course even apply to the Xbox Game Pass for console version of the definitive edition of San Andreas, but as for the PS Now edition of GTA III, that will still be coming on December 7 when it joins the service.

You can take a look at the comparison trailer for the collection below, if you're looking for a glimpse into what they will offer.