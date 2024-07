HQ

It will still be a while before we see Robert Pattinson as Batman again, but it won't be long before we see the villain The Penguin again.

On September 19, the TV series The Penguin will premiere on Max and will consist of eight episodes. The series follows Oswald Cobblepot as he tries to consolidate his power over the criminal side of Gotham City. A new trailer has now been released where we get a better picture of this.

Check it out below.