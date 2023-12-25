Here is the official teaser trailer for Rebel Moon: Part Two

After an incomplete first trailer of the upcoming Rebel Moon Part Two found its way online the other day, we now have the official version. So for those of you who enjoyed the first film, just mark 19th April on your calendars. You can check out the synopsis and trailer below.

"The epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors continues as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made."

What did you think of Rebel Moon and are you looking forward to Scargiver?