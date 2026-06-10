Here is the new logo for Netflix's Ghostbusters series

Over the past few months, there have been occasional updates on Netflix's upcoming Ghostbusters project, which is an animated TV series based on the beloved ghostbusters. We know that Dan "Ray Stantz" Aykroyd is attached to the project as an executive producer, which hopefully guarantees authenticity.

We still don't know when the TV series will premiere (other than that it's set for 2027), and there's no trailer or anything like that yet. However, it seems like it's about time to reveal more soon, because Netflix has now unveiled the new Ghostbusters logo and revealed the title.

The TV series will apparently be called Ghostbusters: Night Shift, and if the logo is any indication of the show's style, we can probably look forward to a pop art design inspired by Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. Check out the logo below.

What do you think of the new logo?