Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
PowerWash Simulator

Here is the Midgar Special Pack launch trailer for PowerWash Simulator

It's time to clean out Tifa Lockheart's filthy pub with a power washer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last year, it seemed like all gamers in the world spend their time digitally cleaning things in PowerWash Simulator. The developer Futurlab quickly used the fame to create collaborations, and we have previously gotten to clean up Lara Croft's surprisingly messy Croft Mansion, and now the time has come to PowerWash things, places and enemies in the Final Fantasy VII city Midgar (like 7th Heaven, Hardy-Daytona and Guard Scorpion).

The expansion is out now, it's free to download and to make everything better - we have the launch trailer below for you to check out.

HQ
PowerWash Simulator

Related texts



Loading next content