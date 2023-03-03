Here is the Midgar Special Pack launch trailer for PowerWash Simulator

HQ

Last year, it seemed like all gamers in the world spend their time digitally cleaning things in PowerWash Simulator. The developer Futurlab quickly used the fame to create collaborations, and we have previously gotten to clean up Lara Croft's surprisingly messy Croft Mansion, and now the time has come to PowerWash things, places and enemies in the Final Fantasy VII city Midgar (like 7th Heaven, Hardy-Daytona and Guard Scorpion).

The expansion is out now, it's free to download and to make everything better - we have the launch trailer below for you to check out.