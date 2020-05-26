Here is the launch trailer for Minecraft Dungeons

You watching Advertisements

Today is no ordinary Tuesday, but the release day of Minecraft Dungeons, a spinoff of Minecraft with a lot of inspiration drawn from the likes of Diablo (there's even a Diablo Easter egg in the game) and similar games. We quite enjoyed the game and you can read our opinions in our review, and now we've also received the launch trailer for the game.

You can check it out below, and it shows several aspects of the game, such as the excellent co-op support. You can buy it now (or download with Xbox Game Pass) for PC, Playstation 4, Switch and Xbox One.