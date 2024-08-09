Here is the launch trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit

HQ

The new Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit has a slightly different approach. Instead of first-person horror, this time it's a side-scrolling retro fling. We follow Oswald who wants a little excitement in his boring everyday life and you can safely say that he gets it when he discovers a ball pit at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria that allows him to travel through time. It looks like it's going to be a pretty scary adventure for Oswald.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit has been released today for PC, but according to developer Mega Cat Studios, it's also slated for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch later in August. The trailer can be viewed below.