God of War: Ragnarök

Here is the Lady Dimitrescu actress in God of War: Ragnarök

Maggie Robertson plays one of Santa Monica Studio's most fearsome new bosses.

Maggie Robertson became a household name almost overnight for many last year after she played the creepily tall Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village. The attention was not only due to her appearance, but more importantly her stunning performance. The latter led to her winning Best Performance at The Game Awards last year. Although a thing like this obviously leads to a lot more lead roles, Robertson still isn't afraid to take on much smaller ones.

After a couple of weeks of hinting, Maggie Robertson now reveals that she's playing Skjóthendi the Unerring in God of War: Ragnarök. If you don't remember or know who that is yet, you can see a bit from the character in the video below.

God of War: Ragnarök

