Here is the intro sequence of Diablo IV

We're not too far away from the release of Diablo IV, which launches on June 6. We also have open betas to look forward to next month. Now Blizzard has decided it's time to show the opening sequence of the game, and as usual from this studio - it's good looking stuff, although a bit more low-key than expected.

Check it out below in the tweet. Confirmed formats for Diablo IV are PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Considering that Microsoft is currently trying to buy Activision Blizzard, there have been speculations that it will be included with Game Pass, but it is unlikely that the deal will be finished in June and even after it's been settled, it'll still likely take some time before it will be added to Game Pass.