Here is the interactive map of Hollow Knight: Silksong with everything you need to find and know to finish the game

HQ

Last Thursday 4th September Hollow Knight: Silksong, one of the most anticipated games of the last few years, was released on both PC and consoles. And of course, for such an anticipated game, the millions of fans of the original metroidvania have invaded Pharloom en masse and are exploring and enjoying Team Cherry's work, which we here at Gamereactor found to be excellent.

But there are dedicated people out there who also want to help players who are behind in terms of getting 100% in Silksong, and in a game like this following the quests, finding all the secrets and the location of all the powers, materials and tools can be overwhelming. But not so much anymore.

The Mapgenie website has published the full interactive map of Hollow knight: Silksong, and on it you can find the location of everything mentioned above, as well as the different NPC encounters and numbered quest lines, as well as all the secrets of the game. It also helps you to avoid getting lost before you find Shakra and her area maps, so we recommend always having this tab open while clearing an area of the map to make sure you have everything. You can click and interact with the map below.

And if you want some extra tips, don't miss our first steps guide to progress in Hollow Knight: Silksong. And we'll be posting more soon...