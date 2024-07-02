Here is the format for the Esports World Cup Call of Duty: Warzone tournament

HQ

The Esports World Cup officially kicks off tomorrow when the first couple of tournaments begin. One of these is the Call of Duty: Warzone event that will see over 60 of the best players from around the world heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to fight over a slice of a $1 million prize pool.

With that event coming up very soon, the EWC has shared the bracket and format for the tournament, laying out how the competition will be spread over the three days of action.

The first day will see players split into three groups, where the 63 participants will be looking to get the best seeding for their respective teams. From here, the next day of action will see the three groups trading solo seeding for team seeding, with seven three-player teams battling it out. From here, only the top 14 teams will advance, meaning each group will lose around two/three teams. This will then layout the grand final where the remaining 14 teams will attempt to stake their claim on the prize money.

Who do you think will come out on top in the EWC CoD: Warzone tournament?