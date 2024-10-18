Here is the first poster for Karate Kid: Legends

Sony Pictures is soon set to cross generations with its Karate Kid franchise. Following its birthing around 40 years ago, then its reboot almost 15 years ago, and then the growth with the Cobra Kai series, we're soon set to see a new generation of Karate Kid arrive in another big screen instalment that brings together the original disciple, the reboot master, and some fresh blood.

It's known as Karate Kid: Legends, and with the movie done with filming and set to premiere on May 30, 2025, Sony has now taken to social media to present the first official poster, which gives us our first look at original Karate Kid Ralph Macchio, reboot master and karate legend Jackie Chan, and their new prodigy Ben Wang in action.

Karate Kid: Legends will be hosting a New York Comic-Con panel very soon, starting at 00:00 BST / 1:00 CEST on October 19, and it wouldn't be a shock if this is the first time we get to see the movie in the form of a trailer, so stay tuned!