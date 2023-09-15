Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Frasier

Here is the first official trailer for Frasier

Dr. Frasier Crane has moved back to Boston for new adventures.

We are getting really close to the comeback on one of the most popular sitcom characters or all time, Dr. Frasier Crane. Once again played by Kelsey Grammer, he moves back to Boston where he once made his debut in Cheers.

This is a new chapter in Frasier's life as he wants to improve his relation with his son, all while settling down in Boston, meeting new people (and some familiar faces). Frasier premieres on October 12 on Paramount+. Check out the first proper trailer below, let's just say that Frasier is just as... relatable as ever.

Frasier

