Here is the first official trailer for Frasier

We are getting really close to the comeback on one of the most popular sitcom characters or all time, Dr. Frasier Crane. Once again played by Kelsey Grammer, he moves back to Boston where he once made his debut in Cheers.

This is a new chapter in Frasier's life as he wants to improve his relation with his son, all while settling down in Boston, meeting new people (and some familiar faces). Frasier premieres on October 12 on Paramount+. Check out the first proper trailer below, let's just say that Frasier is just as... relatable as ever.