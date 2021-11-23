Here is the first image of Poison Ivy in Batwoman

HQ

Since the CW released the pilot episode of Arrow in 2012, their superhero universe has expanded considerably. However, several series have left but one that is still chugging along is the much criticised Batwoman series. The TV series is now in its third season and will feature Nicole Kang as Batman villain Poison Ivy, among others. If you're curious to see what she looks like, the CW has now released a picture of her that you can check out below.