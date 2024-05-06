Here is the first image of James Gunn's Superman

HQ

Henry Cavill has hung up the superhero mantle to the great sorrow of Marie Liljegren, while Henric Petterson couldn't be happier to see a more faithful Superman in the form of David Corenswet - and now the new DCEU boss James Gunn offers the first image of the new Stålis.

Gunn then posted a picture of Corenswet in full Superman gear via Instagram, getting ready to punch a giant alien on the face. In addition to Corenswet, we can also see Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult in key roles. The premiere is expected to take place on 11th July 2025. What do you think to what the new Supes looks like?