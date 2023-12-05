Here is the first ever Grand Theft Auto VI trailer

HQ

The idea was that Grand Theft Auto VI would be premiered later today (Tuesday), but as so often before, leaks have now put an end to the fun and Rockstar has therefore released the trailer in advance. Here we get to meet the two new protagonists Lucia and Jason, which confirms the rumor of a female protagonist.

The information about a return to Vice City was also correct, and in the video we see this Miami pastiche presented bathed in delicious lighting effects whether it's day, dusk or night. It's clear that Rockstar has retained its flair for pop-cultural detail and there's plenty to react to - and we dare say that the animations and NPC density are indicative of the most vibrant gaming city ever.

Unfortunately, we have to wait until 2025 for GTA VI to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series, but we are absolutely convinced that it will be worth it.

But we won't keep you any longer. Check out the trailer below.