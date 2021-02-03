Here is the final trailer for RetroMania Wrestling

You're watching Advertisements

We love wrestling just as much as the next guy, but the WWE games have unfortunately not been up to par for quite some time. But fortunately, there are options As you might know, there's a AAA wrestling game based on AEW federation coming, but also the pixel based RetroMania Wrestling.

This is actually an official sequel to Techno's WrestleFest from 1991, widely regarded as one of the best wrestling games of all time. And RetroMania Wrestling looks really promising with 16 wrestlers (both current and legends), local multiplayer for 8 people, several match types, old-school pick up 'n play as well as sweet pixel graphics.

Check out the final trailer before the launch on February 26 - PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One - below. Sure looks fun, doesn't it?