Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
RetroMania Wrestling

Here is the final trailer for RetroMania Wrestling

The title is set to launch on February 26.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We love wrestling just as much as the next guy, but the WWE games have unfortunately not been up to par for quite some time. But fortunately, there are options As you might know, there's a AAA wrestling game based on AEW federation coming, but also the pixel based RetroMania Wrestling.

This is actually an official sequel to Techno's WrestleFest from 1991, widely regarded as one of the best wrestling games of all time. And RetroMania Wrestling looks really promising with 16 wrestlers (both current and legends), local multiplayer for 8 people, several match types, old-school pick up 'n play as well as sweet pixel graphics.

Check out the final trailer before the launch on February 26 - PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One - below. Sure looks fun, doesn't it?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy