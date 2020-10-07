Here is the cast list for the new Resident Evil movie

You're watching Advertisements

We kinda liked Paul W.S. Anderson's very uneven Resident Evil movies in a low-budget kind of way, but they sure weren't masterpieces. Fortunately, there is a new movie coming with some fresh blood (probably not fresh enough for the zombies though) and Deadline now reports that producer Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) has confirmed all of the main actors. Here is the full list of people portraying the classic characters from the first two games:

Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) plays Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) plays Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Upload) plays Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) plays Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) plays Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) plays William Birkin.

Here's what Roberts had to say about his Resident Evil movie:

"With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today's audiences."

It's also worth pointing out that this project should not be confused with Netflix's plans for Resident Evil. You'll find out more about that project by aiming for the head.