Here is the brand new The Batman trailer

HQ

The undoubtedly most anticipated trailer to show up during the DC FanDome was the upcoming The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. The pre-buzz has been really good and the praise surrounding Matt Reeves' superhero role has been overwhelmingly positive from several of the contributors who have spoken out. And so now, finally, we get to see a first trailer - which you can find below - for the much-hyped The Batman.

It's dark, raw and really, really promising. The premiere is set for the 4th of March next year and we at the editorial team are of course unbearably excited about this. What do you think of the trailer, does The Batman look like what you were hoping for?