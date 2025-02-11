Here is the bracket for the Valorant Champions Tour's Bangkok Masters

HQ

Yesterday, we reported on the victors of the Valorant Champions Tour's regional Kickoff tournaments, meaning we also knew the eight organisations that qualified for the first international major of the season, the Bangkok Masters. This event will start next week on February 20 and will run until March 2, with $500,000 of prize money on the line and a collection of VCT Points too, which will be useful for securing a spot at this year's premier Champions event at the end of the season.

Considering this information, Riot Games has now also revealed the bracket for the Bangkok Masters, all following the draw show occurring last night. You can see the full bracket below, but as for which teams will be playing which to start the tournament off, you can find the initial match-ups below too.