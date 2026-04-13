Here is the bracket for the Call of Duty League 2026 Minor I tournament

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We've already had a few Major tournaments in the 2026 Call of Duty League calendar but things won't be slowing down any time soon. Qualifiers for the third Major of the year are upon us and these are being split by the arrival of the first Minor tournament of the season, which is slated to run between April 24-26.

Unlike the Majors, this tournament will feature all 12 CDL teams, with seeding simply using the current season-wide standings. The tournament is also a single-elimination event, meaning teams must not lose a single match if they intend to come out on top, and since it's a Minor event, it will be played online.

With all of this in mind, the bracket and initial seeding has been laid out as such:

Round 1 Fixtures:



Toronto KOI vs. Carolina Royal Ravens



G2 Minnesota vs. Cloud9 New York



Riyadh Falcons vs. Vancouver Surge



Miami Heretics vs. Boston Breach



Quarterfinals Fixtures:



OpTic Texas vs. Winner of KOI/Royal Ravens



Los Angeles Thieves vs. Winner of G2/Cloud9



FaZe Vegas vs. Winner of Falcons/Surge



Paris Gentle Mates vs. Winner of Heretics/Breach



Each of the matches will use a best-of-five format, so expect plenty of CDL action over next weekend.