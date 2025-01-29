Here is the bracket for the 2025 Call of Duty League's Toronto Ultra Major 1

HQ

After a busy December and January, the Call of Duty League is already prepped and primed to host its first Major tournament of the 2025 season. The first will take to Madrid, Spain, for an event hosted by the Ultra and parent organisation KOI between January 30 and February 2, and with this coming up very soon, we now know the firm bracket for the tournament.

The 12 teams have been seeded and in such a way that the Los Angeles Guerrillas, Vegas Falcons, Minnesota Rokkr, and New York Cloud9 are all in the Elimination bracket to begin with and are waiting for their first opponents, which will be determined by the losers of the first round of the Winners bracket. As per how the Winners bracket is laid out, these are the first four matches:



Texas OpTic vs. Miami Heretics



Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Thieves



Toronto Ultra vs. Vancouver Surge



Boston Breach vs. Atlanta Faze



The tournament will see the victor taking home a boatload of CDL Points, which will become vital in securing a place at the Championship Weekend at the end of the season.