Here is the 2025 League of Legends Worlds anthem

It's that time of the year again where we get to watch and listen to the soundtrack that will define the League of Legends World Championship. Following Linkin Park being the performer who brought to life 2024's track, the 2025 event has the Chinese artist known as G.E.M. as the credited performer, all for a track known as Sacrifice.

It's written by Alex Seaver of Mako and Sebastien Najand, with Seaver also being the lyrics writer and the producer. The track has been mixed by Tony Maserati and mastered by Mike Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Studios, and all under the executive producer eyes of Riot Games.

You can see the track and its animated music video below, all ahead of Worlds 2025 starting today (October 14) and running until November 9.