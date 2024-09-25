Here is Linkin Park's League of Legends Worlds 2024 anthem

HQ

We've known for a little while that Linkin Park is the artist behind this year's League of Legends Worlds 2024 anthem. The song, which has in the past been performed by Lil Nas X, is set to open and define this year's premier esports event, and now we can listen to it in full.

It's known as Heavy is The Crown and is one of the first times we get to hear the iconic rap-metal band producing and performing a new song following Chester Bennington's passing a few years ago. This does mean we get to also get another taste of Emily Armstrong as the lead vocalist of the band.

Check out the full music video for the anthem below, which features a great animated video that includes some famed professional faces battling it out.