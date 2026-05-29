Here is how much you need to pay for Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus

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Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus... here they are, and we have new information about them.

According to 9 to 5 Mac, Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus are launching for $3.99/month each.

Instagram Plus gives subscribers access to extra features, like the ability to see how many people have rewatched your Story in aggregate, as well as the ability to create unlimited audience lists for Stories. You may also be able to spotlight a story once a week for additional views, extend a story beyond 24 hours, preview a story without showing up as a viewer, search their story viewer list to see who is watching, "and more", as stated by Sarah Perez at TechCrunch. You will also be able to post straight to your profile and highlight without showing up on your followers' feeds.

Other features for Instagram Plus include things like Super Heart animated reactions for Stories, custom app icons, customizable fonts for profile bios, and access to additional pins for your profile.

Facebook Plus offers a similar set of features to Instagram Plus.

We are still waiting for Meta to publish a full list of features available in each subscription offering, but it should happen soon. And as Meta's head of product Naomi Gleit said, "more fun features" will be added over time.

The new subscription plans are rolling out globally, but the launch could potentially happen in stages. People should see the option to subscribe directly inside your Facebook or Instagram app once it becomes available.